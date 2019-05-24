Watch the Scottish Cup final LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Scottish Football Association (“SFA”) and beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) announced that beIN SPORTS will broadcast this year’s Scottish Cup final in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the 2019-2020 tournament in both countries.

The final, which takes place 26 May, will see Edinburgh club Hearts of Midlothian challenge the Glasgow-based holders Celtic, who are fighting for their third successive Cup in as many years. If Celtic triumph, they will win an unprecedented third successive clean sweep of domestic honours – the fabled ‘treble treble’.

The SFA and beIN also announced today that the global sports broadcaster will broadcast the 2019-20 Scottish Cup in Australia and New Zealand. This latest announcement, which will provide beIN customers in the region with access to the historic competition, completes beIN’s Scottish football portfolio in Australia and New Zealand. In October 2018, beIN confirmed that it had secured exclusive rights to broadcast the Scottish Premier League until June 2020 in 27 territories worldwide, including Australia and New Zealand.

“The acquisition of the Scottish Cup final and matches of next year’s tournament further strengthens our already significant portfolio of premium European football in Australia and New Zealand," Mike Kerr, Managing Director of beIN Asia Pacific, said.

“Along with the recent additions of Copa America, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, this demonstrates our ongoing commitment to fuelling fans' love for the beautiful game.”

The deal was brokered by IMG.