Watch the 2019 AFCON LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Europe's elite players will swap their club kits for the colours of their nations, as Africa's best contest the 2019 Cup of Nations.

Premier League stars such as Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) and Naby Keita (Guinea) will do battle alongside football's next generation of talents, like Nicolas Pepe (Cote d'Ivoire), Percy Tau (South Africa), and Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania).

10 stars set to light it up at AFCON

For the first time the expanded tournament will feature 24 teams and be held in June/July, as opposed to January/February.