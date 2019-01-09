Premier League
PSG pays penalty in shock Cup loss to Guingamp

Guingamp scored two of three second-half penalties to erase Neymar's opener and dump Paris Saint-Germain out of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de la Ligue dominance came to a dramatic end as Marcus Thuram overcame one penalty miss to convert another at the death in Guingamp's eventful 2-1 away triumph.

Having squandered a chance to put the Ligue 1 struggler ahead from the spot, Thuram later held his nerve to convert the winner from the spot in the 93rd minute.

PSG, the tournament's champion in each of the previous five campaigns, had earlier gone ahead in the 62nd minute, Neymar breaking the deadlock just over a minute after Thuram's initial miss.

A second Guingamp spot-kick was dispatched by substitute Yeni N'Gbakoto with nine minutes left and Thomas Tuchel's men were then sensationally dumped out by Thuram's decisive strike in the final moments.

