PSG draws Villefranche in Coupe de France

Watch the Coupe de France round of 16 LIVE on beIN SPORTS
PSG knocked out Strasbourg on Thursday (NZDT), although its 2-0 win was marred by a foot injury to star forward Neymar.
It is unclear how long the Brazilian will be out of action for, with the next round set to be played on February 5, 6 and 7.
National 1 side Villefranche booked its place in the last 16 with a 2-0 win at home to Les Herbiers, which lost to PSG in last year's final.
Ligue 2 leader Metz's reward for beating Thierry Henry's Monaco in the previous round was a home match against Orleans.
There are two all-Ligue 1 affairs, while Bastia - the lowest-ranked side remaining - will host Caen.
Coupe de France last-16 draw in full:
Guingamp v Amiens or Lyon
Bastia v Caen
Croix v Dijon
Metz v Orleans
Villefranche v PSG
Entente SSG or Nantes v Toulouse
Vitre v Lyon Duchere
Rennes v Lille