Oldest professional club Notts County relegated

Former England, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur defender Sol Campbell steered Macclesfield Town to League Two safety with a 1-1 draw at home to Cambridge United, a result that sealed Notts County's fate.

Macclesfield was bottom of the table after 19 matches and seven points from safety when Campbell took the reins last November, his first managerial post.

He somehow inspired an improved run of form, bringing former international team-mate Andy Cole into his coaching staff at the start of 2019.

Notts County needed a win at mid-table Swindon Town to survive, but instead slipped to a 3-1 defeat at the County Ground.

Yeovil Town's relegation was confirmed last weekend, its 16-year stay in the Football League ending after a draw away to Northampton Town.

It is the first time Notts County has ever been relegated from the Football League.