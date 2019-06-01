LaLiga
Neymar resumes Brazil training after injury scare

Neymar has resumed Brazil training, easing fears over the star forward's knee injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 27, missed training earlier in the week, but returned to action in a boost for the South American giant.

Brazil faces Qatar in a friendly this week before taking on Honduras in its final game before the Copa America.

Neymar's fitness is crucial for Brazil, which is hosting the Copa America and will meet Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in Group A.

The forward is third in the nation's all-time goal-scoring list with 60, behind only Pele (77) and Ronaldo (62).

