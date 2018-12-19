Premier League
Football

Hazard books semi-final spot for Chelsea

Chelsea scraped into the Carabao Cup semi-finals as Eden Hazard's late goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Getty Images

Missed the match? Catch-up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Having laboured in a 3-2 win over Derby County in the previous round, Chelsea found Bournemouth in resolute form at Stamford Bridge before substitute Hazard's 84th-minute winner. 

Visiting goalkeeper Artur Boruc was in fine form throughout and Chelsea's luck looked to be out when Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck the woodwork early in the second half. 

However, substitute Hazard, who is now on 99 goals for the club in all competitions, took matters into his own hands, his strike from a tight angle taking a deflection off Charlie Daniels to find the net and book the home side a place in the last four.

News Bournemouth Chelsea Football
Previous Delicious Dele sends Spurs into last four
Read
Delicious Dele sends Spurs into last four
Next Injured Mooy named in Socceroos' Asian Cup squad
Read
Injured Mooy named in Socceroos' Asian Cup squad

Latest Stories