England up to fourth in FIFA rankings

Gareth Southgate's side has moved above Croatia after 5-0 and 5-1 wins over the Czech Republic and Montenegro respectively.

The Three Lions – who made the semi-finals of last year's World Cup – next face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals on June 6.

Belgium retain top spot in the rankings ahead of world champions France and Brazil after back-to-back wins last month against Russia and Cyprus.

A new-look Germany have moved up three places to 13th, while Ronald Koeman's Netherlands fall two spots to 16th.

Israel is the biggest movers upwards, jumping eight places to 84th, while Austria have experienced the biggest fall, slipping 11 places to 34th.

Top 10:

1) Belgium

2) France

3) Brazil

4) England

5) Croatia

6) Uruguay

7) Portugal

8) Switzerland

9) Spain

10) Denmark