Depay dazzles as Netherlands batters Belarus

The host was always the firm favourite and it had little difficulty living up to the expectations, as Depay led the way with two goals and a pair of assists to give Netherlands a fine start to life in Group C.

Belarus looked doomed inside the first minute when Depay punished a defensive error to become the youngest player to reach 14 Netherlands goals since Patrick Kluivert, and he went on to set up Georginio Wijnaldum for their second in the 21st minute.

Netherlands showed no sign of letting its control slip after the break and Depay extended the lead from the penalty spot after the interval, before Virgil van Dijk wrapped things up as Ronald Koeman's side cruised over the finish line.

Belarus' backline held firm for just 50 seconds, as Depay latched on to a wayward back-pass and slotted home from a tight angle.

The Lyon star was key to their second 20 minutes later, controlling a right-wing cross in the middle of the box and skilfully flicking on for Wijnaldum, who fired in from close range.

Depay should have doubled his tally just before the break, but his effort from Ryan Babel's delivery was scuffed wide of the left-hand post.

He was on the mark early in the second half, however, as he emphatically converted a spot-kick after Wijnaldum had been clumsily tripped by Mikhail Sivakov.

The away side did at least go close to pulling one back 13 minutes from time, but Jasper Cillessen expertly tipped Anton Saroka's fierce strike over.

And a few moments later, Van Dijk got in on the act, nodding in at the back post after Depay blasted the ball across the face of goal.