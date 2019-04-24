Cruzeiro stays perfect thanks to Fred cracker

Five games, five wins and five clean sheets. Cruzeiro preserved its 100 per cent record in the Copa Libertadores after accounting for Deportivo Lara, while Atletico Mineiro crashed out.

Already assured of a place in the last 16, Cruzeiro continued its flawless Group B campaign with a 2-0 victory at Venezuelan host Deportivo Lara.

Fred – who scored a hat-trick against Huracan on matchday four – opened the scoring in the 31st minute after creating space and firing the ball into the top corner of the net.

Sassa came off the bench and sealed the victory thanks to his 78th-minute penalty away from home.

Cruzeiro is nine points clear atop the group, with Emelec second after its 2-1 win at lowly Huracan.

Brazilian side Mineiro – the 2013 champion – was eliminated from the last-16 race after losing 1-0 to second-placed Nacional, which sealed its qualification in the process.

Felipe Carballo's 87th-minute goal left Mineiro nine points off the pace and out of the running in Group E with one match remaining.

Olimpia reached the knockout phase thanks to a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Universidad Concepcion in Group C.

Paraguayan visitor Olimpia overturned a two-goal deficit and twice came from behind to earn a point, despite Alejandro Silva's red card in the 82nd minute.

Godoy Cruz is second and three points behind after its 2-0 win at home to Sporting Cristal.

Gremio boosted its hopes of reaching the round of 16 after claiming a 2-0 victory over Libertad in Group H.

Everton's brace helped Gremio up to second after five games, five points behind Libertad and one point ahead of Universidad Catolica, which faces Rosario Central on Thursday (AEST).