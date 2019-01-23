City coasts through to Carabao Cup final

Having scored nine without reply in the first meeting, the second leg match was little more than a dead rubber and City wrapped up a 10-0 aggregate triumph, two shy of the record for the biggest two-leg margin of victory in the competition's history.

Unsurprisingly, there was a pedestrian, almost pre-season friendly pace about the game, with Sergio Aguero making the first-half breakthrough against the League One side.

That proved to be the only goal at Pirelli Stadium, leaving holder City to contemplate back-to-back Carabao Cup finals for the first time in its history, with Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea its opponents on 25 February (NZDT).

Riyad Mahrez had already seen a low strike from an acute angle beat the left post before he helped open the scoring in the 26th minute.

The Algeria winger raced onto Kevin De Bruyne's sublime pass and selflessly cut the ball back for Aguero to side-foot home.

City did little to force the issue after the goal and it took until the 53rd minute for the visitors to carve another clear chance, Fabian Delph denied at close range by Bradley Collins.

Aguero should have doubled the lead when he wastefully slotted wide from eight yards before Benjamin Mendy made a welcome comeback from a two-month injury lay-off.

Burton had a golden chance to at least mark the occasion with a goal, Eric Garcia clearing Will Miller's shot off the line, but ultimately the match was another addition to City's win column.

Last year's EFL Cup success was City's first piece of silverware under Pep Guardiola, setting the tone for a record-breaking Premier League triumph.

If it can retain the trophy, it will be the first team since Manchester United to lift it in back-to-back years, the Red Devils having done so in 2009 and then again in 2010.

City will now switch focus to the FA Cup and a home tie with fellow Premier League side Burnley at the weekend, while Burton resumes League One duties against Bradford City.