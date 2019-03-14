Premier League
Football

Birmingham charged over Grealish incident

Birmingham City has been charged by the Football Association after the incident that saw Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish punched by a spectator during Monday's (NZDT) derby at St Andrew's.

Grealish, Villa's captain on the day, was attacked less than 10 minutes into a heated affair at St Andrew's when a man entered the field of play and struck him around the neck and jaw from behind.

An FA spokesperson said: “Birmingham has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E20 (a) and (b).

“It is alleged the club failed to ensure that its spectator(s) conducted themselves in an orderly fashion; refrained from improper or violent conduct and refrained from encroaching onto the pitch during the Championship fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday, March 10.

“They have until March 22 to respond.”

