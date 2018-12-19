Bale treble seals Club World Cup final berth

Madrid is looking to become the first club to win the tournament on four occasions, and Bale's superb treble ensured that dream remains a possibility as the AFC Champions League winner was swept aside.

Having seen an early chance go begging, Bale made no mistake in the 44th minute with a composed finish that flicked the inside of the post on its way in.

He extended Madrid's lead after a defensive mix-up before lashing home his third before the hour, helping Santiago Solari's team ease into this weekend's showpiece.

Kashima did start brightly, Serginho finding room in the Madrid defence to get in a second-minute shot that was tipped wide by Thibaut Courtois, with Gen Shoji glancing a free header wide from the resulting corner.

It took the European champion time to settle into a rhythm with Karim Benzema and Bale both wasteful, the latter failing to connect with a right-foot shot after neat build-up play.

Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Benzema all threatened Kwoun Sun-tae's goal before Bale brought some quality to proceedings with a well-placed finish after a neat one-two with Marcelo on the edge of the Kashima penalty area.

Another marauding run down the left from Bale almost created a second goal five minutes after the restart, but Benzema's low shot was cleared off the line by Shuto Yamamoto.

Madrid was not to be denied soon after, however, as Bale doubled his tally with an opportunistic finish, the forward pouncing on a defensive mix-up between Yamamoto and Jung Seung-hyun.

He was celebrating a third goal just two minutes later as Kashima gave him far too much space, Bale lashing a left-footed shot across Kwoun from Marcelo's pass.

Solari withdrew the Welshman soon and although Shoma Doi pulled one back for Kashima in the 78th minute, Madrid cruised into Sunday's (AEDT) clash with Al Ain at Zayed Sports City Stadium.