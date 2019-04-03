Alves lights up in PSG waltz to Neymar's delight

Footage of absent PSG star Neymar reacting to a spectacular stoppage time goal from his Brazilian team-mate Dani Alves is going viral, as PSG proved too good for Nantes to advance to the Coupe de France final against Rennes.

Marco Verratti scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goal in 17 months with a strike from the edge of the box in the 29th minute to set Thomas Tuchel's side on its way.

Mbappe, who had scored in his previous five games for club and country, initially squandered the chance to double the lead as Ciprian Tatarusanu saved his retaken effort midway through the second half.

Nantes had Kalifa Coulibaly sent off for two yellow cards and Mbappe atoned for his earlier penalty miss when presented with another opportunity from 12 yards five minutes from the end before substitute Dani Alves added a spectacular third in stoppage time.