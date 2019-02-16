Knockaert strikes as Seagulls reach last eight

First-half goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia sent Chris Hughton's side into the last eight in comfortable fashion against Frank Lampard's men.

Ashley Cole scored his first goal for the club to halve the deficit, but Derby failed to repeat the comeback from 2-0 down that it produced twice against Southampton in the third round.

Brighton dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead 33 minutes in, when Knockaert swept home Yves Bissouma's cross for his second FA Cup goal of the season.

Bissouma was inches from a fine second after curling a shot against the left-hand post, but Locadia was on hand to bury the rebound moments before the break.

Lampard introduced seven-time winner Cole for the second half, and although he gave Derby some hope with a clever header with nine minutes to go, he could not rescue another comeback for his side.

Brighton's day was soured, though, when Locadia hobbled off after appearing to injure his ankle when stumbling near the touchline.