LaLiga
EURO 2020 qualifiers

Northern Ireland earns dramatic win in Estonia

Substitute Josh Magennis scored two late goals to snatch Northern Ireland a dramatic 2-1 comeback win at Estonia in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

Getty Images

Estonia skipper Konstantin Vassiljev's free-kick 25 minutes in appeared to have done enough for the hosts to claim all three points, but Magennis struck twice from the bench in the space of three minutes.

The late turnaround in Tallinn keeps Northern Ireland's 100 per cent start to qualifying alive and ends its winless away run, which spanned seven matches heading into this contest.

Michael O'Neill's side is now six points clear at the top of Group C, but all of the four sides below it still have games in hand.

News Football Northern Ireland Estonia
Previous Perisic impresses as Croatia puts Wales in trouble
Read
Perisic impresses as Croatia puts Wales in trouble
Next

Latest Stories