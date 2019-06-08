Northern Ireland earns dramatic win in Estonia

Estonia skipper Konstantin Vassiljev's free-kick 25 minutes in appeared to have done enough for the hosts to claim all three points, but Magennis struck twice from the bench in the space of three minutes.

The late turnaround in Tallinn keeps Northern Ireland's 100 per cent start to qualifying alive and ends its winless away run, which spanned seven matches heading into this contest.

Michael O'Neill's side is now six points clear at the top of Group C, but all of the four sides below it still have games in hand.