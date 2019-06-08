Italy claims dominant win over Greece

Roberto Mancini's side added to wins over Finland and Liechtenstein as Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Leonardo Bonucci all scored inside 10 first-half minutes in Athens.

It leaves Italy, which is yet to concede in qualifying, with a maximum return of nine points, while Greece remains on four.

Andrea Belotti was thwarted by Zeca's timely intervention as he sought to get on the end of a threatening throughball inside the opening five minutes.

The Torino striker then showed poor technique in lifting a shot from the edge of the box well over the crossbar at the end of a promising move.

But the breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when Greece was overrun at the back and Belotti's cutback was slammed home by Barella.

Greece charged forward in an attempt to get back into the match but was caught on the counter-attack as Insigne darted past Andreas Samaris and poked a deft finish beyond goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas.

The match as a contest was over before half-time, Bonucci's header from Emerson's delivery clipping the upright on its way in.

With the points practically assured, Italy produced a composed second-half showing in which retaining possession took precedence over creating opportunities.

Greece could do little to instigate a turnaround, Georgios Masouras going close only to see an offside flag raised as the host's frustrations grew.

When substitute Manolis Siopis fired wildly over the bar from a decent position, it was clear that even a consolation goal was going to be beyond Angelos Anastasiadis' side.

Greece remains in Athens to welcome Armenia in midweek, while Mancini's men will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in Turin.