France cruises in opening Euro qualifier

Didier Deschamps took no chances against a side ranked No.170 in the world, starting the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba, and France had the three points secured with three goals in the opening 36 minutes.

Griezmann volleyed in the first after a clever one-two with Pogba before Raphael Varane headed home from a corner. Olivier Giroud then turned in Blaise Matuidi's cross for his 34th French goal, moving him level with David Trezeguet in third in the country's all-time top scorers.

Mbappe then added a fourth with a sharp first-time finish late on to complete a comfortable night for the reigning FIFA World Cup holder, whose clean sheet was ruined by substitute Vladimir Ambros scoring an 89th-minute consolation.