West Brom's Gayle cops two-match ban for diving

Gayle went to ground in the penalty area after a challenge from Alexander Milosevic in the closing stages of Wednesday's (NZDT) home game against Nottingham Forest.

Referee Lee Mason pointed to the spot and Gayle's strike partner Jay Rodriguez stepped up to convert the penalty and earn West Brom a 2-2 draw.

The Baggies will be without Gayle for their next two Championship games, away to Aston Villa and QPR, after he accepted the FA's punishment.

"Dwight Gayle will serve a two-match suspension with immediate effect after accepting a charge for 'Successful Deception of a Match Official'," the FA said in a statement.

"It followed the awarding of a penalty in the 89th minute of West Brom's game against Nottingham Forest in the Championship on February 12."

West Brom is fourth in the table despite Darren Moore's side having only won two of their past seven league games.

"The club supports Dwight's view that he was attempting to avoid anticipated challenges in the 89th-minute incident which led to a penalty award for Albion," said a West Brom statement.

"Although disappointed with the outcome, Albion have regrettably concluded any appeal would be fruitless."

Gayle, who is on loan at the Baggies from Premier League side Newcastle United, has scored 16 league goals this term.