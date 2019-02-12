Premier League
EFL Championship

West Brom snatches a late point against Forest

West Brom missed the chance to move up to third as Bolton Wanderers claimed a crucial win at the opposite end of the table in Wednesday's (NZDT) EFL Championship action.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Missed the match? Watch West Brom v Nottingham Forest on Catch-Up

The Baggies had the chance to leapfrog Sheffield United in the standings but had to settle for a point after a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Bristol City moved into the play-off places courtesy of a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers, meaning it now sits a point behind West Brom.

At the bottom, Rotherham United fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Hull City and Millwall held Sheffield Wednesday to a scoreless stalemate, keeping them in 20th and 21st place respectively.

However, Bolton boosted its survival hopes with an impressive 1-0 triumph at Birmingham City, albeit it remains second from bottom.

News Football
Previous Scholes up and running as Oldham thrashes Yeovil
Read
Scholes up and running as Oldham thrashes Yeovil
Next

Latest Stories