Wednesday holds United in cagey Sheffield derby

Wednesday, which has been revitalised under new boss Steve Bruce, passed up the best chance of a cagey affair at Hillsborough when Sam Hutchinson was unable to finish midway through the second half.

Kieren Westwood made an early save to deny United's former Wednesday striker Gary Madine from Oliver Norwood's cross.

It proved to be a first half short on clear chances and Madine was frustrated to have penalty claims rejected after tangling with Michael Hector.

Wednesday created its clearest opening in the 65th minute, with Rolando Aarons' magnificent cross catching out the United backline, only for Hutchinson to prod his close-range effort straight at Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

United pushed its host back and looked the most likely winner during the final quarter of an hour, but Wednesday held firm and Chris Wilder's team stays third – two points behind second-placed Leeds United and four shy of leader Norwich City with 11 games remaining.