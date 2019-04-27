Premier League
EFL Championship

Ruthless Blades close in on Premier League

Sheffield United all but sealed promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 win over relegated Ipswich Town.

George Wood/Getty Images

Missed the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The result means the Blades have a six-point advantage over third-placed Leeds United, which hosts Aston Villa at Elland Road in its game in hand on Monday (NZST).

CHAMPIONSHIP WRAP: Rotherham relegated, Derby claims vital win

Scott Hogan turned home Jack O'Connell's cross in the 24th minute to put the Blades on course for victory at Bramall Lane, although they had to be patient in their pursuit of a second goal.

Oliver Norwood's free-kick was kept out by the post, while David McGoldrick and John Egan spurned headed opportunities after the interval.

However, United's dominance saw Ipswich's resistance eventually broken in the 71st minute, O'Connell nodding in John Fleck's corner from close range.

Leeds needs to win both its remaining Championship fixtures and United to slip up on the final day at Stoke City to finish above its Yorkshire rival, although Chris Wilder's side also has the added cushion of a far superior goal difference.

News Football Sheffield United Ipswich Town
Previous Championship wrap: Rotherham down, Derby wins
Read
Championship wrap: Rotherham down, Derby wins
Next Canaries flying high into Premier League
Read
Canaries flying high into Premier League

Latest Stories