Roofe raises Leeds above Derby

With neither side having had a shot on target in a tightly contested first half at Pride Park, Marcelo Bielsa's team went ahead thanks to Roofe's first-time strike from Jack Harrison's pinpoint cross, 10 minutes into the second half.

Referee Craig Pawson did well to play the advantage after a late lunge by Tom Lawrence, with Harrison driving clear down the left before curling in a cross for Roofe to finish beyond on-rushing Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Roofe squandered a golden chance to make it 2-0 two minutes later, and that profligacy looked to have been punished when Pawson awarded Frank Lampard's side a penalty after Harrison and Jayden Bogle collided in the 76th minute.

However, the referee changed his decision after a check with his assistant and awarded Leeds a free-kick, much to Derby's chagrin.

Leeds could have doubled its lead in the closing stages, but Roos made a fine save to deny Jamie Shackleton, while Mateusz Klich was fortunate to escape with just a booking when he moved his head towards Fikayo Tomori's chest late on.

Despite a late rally from the hosts, Leeds held firm to record a third win over Derby this term and take a slender advantage into the return match at Elland Road next week.