Leeds closes gap at top by beating Bristol

Norwich had built a five-point lead at the top of the table after beating Swansea City, but Sheffield United saw off 10-man Rotherham United 2-0 at Bramall Lane in one of Sunday's (NZDT) early fixtures, before Patrick Bamford's strike gave Leeds a 1-0 away win over Bristol City.

The Canaries therefore sit two points ahead of Leeds and four clear of Sheffield United with 10 matches to play, as the three teams fight it out for two automatic promotion spots.

No other side starting the day in the top eight tasted victory. West Brom was held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-of-the-table IpswichTown, Middlesbrough fell to a 2-1 home loss against Brentford, while Derby County drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday.

Preston North End, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Bolton Wanderers were the day's other winners, while QPR was involved in a goalless draw with Stoke City, which played for 82 minutes with 10 men after Sam Clucas' early red card.