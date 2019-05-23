The Championship play-off final attracts most of the attention in the latter stages of May, as the final two Premier League aspirants face off for the last place in the lucrative top flight. The match is dubbed 'the richest game in football' for good reason, with the winner netting an estimated $335 million.

As these two teams circle at other at the base of English football's peak, many more will be playing off for a better foothold on the long and perilous journey to the top.

That's where beIN SPORTS comes in, with the EFL Championship, League 1 and League 2 play-off final LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in May. Here's what's on and when so you won't miss a minute of the action.

EFL Championship

Final Aston Villa v Derby County, Tuesday 28 May, 2am, beIN 2

EFL League 1

Final Charlton v Sunderland, Monday 27 May, 2am, beIN 2

EFL League 2

Final Newport County v Tranmere Rovers, Sunday 26 May, 2am, beIN 2