Derby denies Blades top spot

CHAMPIONSHIP WRAP: Smith wins first game in charge at Villa

Chris Wilder's side had won each of its previous four league games, but saw Middlesbrough move above it on goal difference after its victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blades fell behind at Pride Park after 18 seconds as Craig Bryson put Derby ahead from a Marriott assist, only to level prior to the break through Chris Basham.

However, Marriott guided Craig Forsyth's left-wing cross into the far corner of the net with 13 minutes remaining to ensure Derby claimed all three points.

Frank Lampard's men had gone ahead before a Sheffield United player even touched the ball as they attacked straight from kick-off and scored when Marriott teed up Bryson to place a shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Sheffield United equalised four minutes before the interval, though, Basham sweeping in after a good run from John Fleck.

However, Derby was rewarded for its second-half pressure when Marriott used his shin to divert Forsyth's delivery home 13 minutes from time.