Championship wrap: Norwich four clear at top

Norwich holds a four-point lead at the top of the table after Sheffield United moved into second place with victory over promotion rival Leeds United.

Chris Basham scored the only goal of the game in the early kick-off at Elland Road, the Blades overcoming their Yorkshire rivals to climb above them in the table.

Norwich capitalised on Leeds's loss with a 2-1 victory away at Rotherham United, which slips into the relegation zone after Reading collected a hard-fought point at Stoke City.

West Bromwich Albion won for a second time under caretaker boss James Shan, while Aston Villa thumped play-off rival Middlesbrough 3-0.

Preston North End, meanwhile, is up to seventh thanks to a 1-0 triumph against Birmingham City.

Nottingham Forest and Hull City were held to draws, by Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers respectively, but Sheffield Wednesday maintained its hopes of a top-six spot, winning 4-2 at home to Blackburn Rovers.

At the other end of the table, Wigan Athletic eased its relegation fears with a resounding 5-2 triumph over Bolton Wanderers, which is getting cut adrift.

GODFREY WINNER HEAVENLY FOR CANARIES

Ben Godfrey was the hero for Norwich as his 67th-minute header clinched Daniel Farke's side a sixth successive win.

The Canaries are now five points clear of Leeds, who had goalkeeper Kiko Casilla sent off in the closing stages of their 1-0 loss to Sheffield United, forcing a limping Pontus Jansson to take over between the posts.

West Brom may not have entirely given up on automatic promotion just yet either, Kyle Edwards' superb solo goal was enough for the Baggies to overcome Brentford.

VILLA ON THE CHARGE

Aston Villa continued its resurgence, recording a fourth win on the spin to close within a point of Middlesbrough.

Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn scored in a dominant first-half performance from the hosts at Villa Park, with Albert Adomah adding a third just before full-time.

Tony Pulis' side is looking over its shoulders after a third straight loss, Preston now sitting just a point behind Middlesbrough after Sean Maguire's stoppage-time goal defeated Birmingham.

Wednesday is also making a late charge, Steve Bruce's in-form team extending its league unbeaten run to 11 games with a comfortable victory at Hillsborough.

WIGAN WIN RELEGATION SCUFFLE

Wigan recorded its first league win since 3 February (NZDT) and in emphatic fashion, too, as it overwhelmed fellow struggler Bolton, which is now eight points from safety.

Joe Garner scored the only goal of the opening half before Wigan crucially struck twice soon after the break, Gavin Massey making it 2-0 before Nick Powell added a third.

Reading has moved out of the bottom three after the woodwork helped it pick up a point at Stoke, the home side denied by the post as it drew 0-0 for a third successive outing.