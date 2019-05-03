Brentford awarded win as Bolton fixture cancelled

The league decided to award Brentford a 1-0 victory after relegated Bolton called off the Championship fixture last weekend when players went on strike over unpaid wages for March and April.

Initially the EFL was the game would be played on Wednesday 8 May (NZST), two days after the final round of league fixtures, but a further decision was then taken to give Brentford the three points, with the league to open disciplinary proceedings against Wanderers.

"Following the decision taken by Bolton Wanderers' Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to issue a prohibition notice preventing [Wednesday's NZST] rearranged Championship fixture with Brentford from taking place, the EFL will not be asking that the game is played at a future date," a statement from the governing body read.

"There is no provision under EFL Regulations to direct clubs to play at a later date than four days past the conclusion of the season and, as a result, it has been determined that Brentford will be awarded the three points on the basis of a 1-0 victory.

"As a consequence, Bolton Wanderers is now deemed to be guilty of misconduct by the EFL which will result in disciplinary proceedings against the club being taken at an appropriate time.

"The decision to award the victory to Brentford is taken under Regulation 33.2 and is independent of the proceedings referred to above."