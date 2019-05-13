Premier League
Promoted Cologne appoints Beierlorzer

Cologne has named Achim Beierlorzer as its new head coach after its successful promotion back to the Bundesliga.

The 51-year-old joins from 2. Bundesliga club Jahn Regensburg, having agreed to a two-year contract.

"Everyone who knows me, knows how important new challenges are for me," he said. 

"Therefore, when the offer from Cologne to work in the Bundesliga arrived, I didn't waste a second, especially at such a big, traditional club with such fans. I'm massively looking forward to it."

Beierlorzer succeeds Andre Pawlak, who was in charge on a temporary basis following the departure of Markus Anfang in April.

Cologne, relegated to the second its last season, secured promotion as champions with a 4-0 win over Greuther Furth last week.

