Dortmund's Hakimi ruled out for the season

The full-back – on loan from Real Madrid – came on as a substitute to replace the injured Abdou Diallo in the 49th minute but then had to be replaced himself with 16 minutes remaining.

He will now miss the club's remaining Bundesliga fixtures – including Sunday's (NZDT) pivotal clash against title rivals Bayern Munich – and faces a race to be fit for Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Hakimi has featured 28 times for Lucien Favre's side in all competitions this term, scoring three goals.

The club also confirmed that Diallo suffered a muscle strain but have not specified how long he will be out of action.

Dortmund go into the game against Bayern two points ahead of their opponents after Niko Kovac's side drew 1-1 with Freiburg at the weekend.