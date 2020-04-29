Ligue 1
Watford secure deal for reported Arsenal target Pape Gueye

Watford have confirmed former France youth international Pape Gueye will join on a free transfer from Ligue 2 side Le Havre in July.

Gueye, a defensive midfielder who came through Le Havre's academy, has signed a deal until 2025 effective from July 1, with his contract in France expiring at the end of June.

The 21-year-old has represented France up to Under-19 level and is said to have been tracked by numerous top-fight clubs around Europe, including Arsenal and Milan.

The Gunners were even said to have been close to agreeing a deal for Gueye in February, but instead the midfielder will move to Vicarage Road.

A Watford statement confirmed his pre-contract agreement has already been "lodged with all relevant authorities".

