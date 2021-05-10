Solskjaer: Man United schedule not safe

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will do everything he can not to jeopardise the fitness of his Manchester United players during this week's packed schedule.

United continued their habit of coming from behind to win by sinking Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday, goals from Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani after a Bruno Fernandes penalty maintaining their slim mathematical hopes of winning the Premier League title.

Victories over Champions League-chasing Leicester City and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Tuesday and Thursday would close them to within four points of leaders Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's side travel to Newcastle United on Friday.

City only need three points from their remaining three matches to clinch a third championship success in four seasons, and Solskjaer does not feel it would be responsible to select full-strength teams and risk injuries.

"I wish I could have said let’s go full out in all the games but it’s impossible," said the United boss, who has frequently criticised the decision to reschedule the Liverpool game for this week after the initial encounter was postponed due to protesting fans storming Old Trafford and blockading the team hotel on May 2.

"That's the hard bit for me – knowing that if I do play these XI again on Tuesday and Thursday, it's impossible.

"I run too much of a risk of injuring them, so talking about integrity in the league and stuff, don't blame me when I have to make changes, because I have to. It’s not safe for them to play all four, so I’ve got to prioritise."

As such, Solskjaer will look towards some of the younger members of his squad, with Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire pressing to feature.

"They're in contention, yeah, and they're in the first team squad, they're training with us every day so I would think that some of the young boys will get an appearance, definitely.

"If it's coming on towards the end or if it's starting I don't know because I don't know how the players will be on Tuesday when we see them."

Forwards Anthony Martial and Dan James are set to miss out once more, while Harry Maguire is expected to be sidelined as United wait to find out the full extent of the ankle injury their captain suffered at Villa Park.

Eric Bailly replaced Maguire at the weekend and would appear best-placed to start, although Axel Tuanzebe provides another centre-back option.