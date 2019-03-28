Ligue 1
Slavia Prague hit with partial stadium closure by UEFA

Slavia Prague hit with partial stadium closure by UEFA

UEFA has hit Slavia Prague with a partial stadium closure for their Europa League quarter-final clash against Chelsea next month.

The punishment comes after a series of incidents in their round-of-32 tie against Genk on February 14, including setting off fireworks, throwing objects, crowd disturbances and blocked stairways.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has ordered the closure of a number of sections in the Sinobo Stadium for the first leg against Mauruizo Sarri's side on April 11, while fining the club €32,000.

Genk were fined €20,000 after their supporters also set off fireworks and threw objects.

Chelsea have been punished following a pitch invasion in their Europa League tie with Malmo on February 21. The Blues have been handed a €5,000 fine, while their Swedish opponents have been fined €12,500 as a result of their fans setting off fireworks.

Shaktar Donetsk and Lazio will each be subject to a partial stadium closure for their next European games following racist behaviour by supporters during the matches with Eintracht Frankfurt on February 14 and Sevilla on February 20 respectively.

