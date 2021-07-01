Sancho details emerge as Dortmund reveal England star asked for Man Utd move

Jadon Sancho will join Manchester United in an €85million (£72.9million) deal after asking for a move to Old Trafford, Borussia Dortmund have confirmed.

The England winger has been a long-time target of the Premier League giants, who negotiated a deal during recent weeks and have now reached agreement with Dortmund.

The 21-year-old Sancho will become the fourth most expensive signing in United's history, behind Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Romelu Lukaku.

United were keen on Sancho last year but could not drive through a deal at the time, with Dortmund reluctant to sell one of their chief assets.

Now, though, they have been persuaded to part company with a player who scored twice in their DFB-Pokal final win over RB Leipzig seven weeks ago.

Since joining Dortmund in 2017, Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 57 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions. He is currently on duty with England at Euro 2020.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a news conference: "This is done explicitly at Jadon's request. We would have liked to keep him. But he has behaved fantastically. We are sad that he is leaving, but we will surely find a solution."

Dortmund said in a statement to the Frankfurt stock exchange: "The player Jadon Sancho is about to change from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United.

"Both clubs and the player reached agreement in principle today."

Dortmund also confirmed the fee, adding: "The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to a successful completion of all required medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's former club as well as the orderly and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS)."

Manchester City, from whom Dortmund acquired Sancho in 2017, will receive a cut of the transfer fee.

Sancho is the only player from Europe's top five leagues to have scored 10 goals or more and had at least 15 assists across all competitions in each of the last three seasons, while playing at that high level.