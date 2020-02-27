Ligue 1
Salzburg's Europa League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt postponed due to storm threat

Salzburg's Europa League last-32 second-leg tie with Eintracht Frankfurt has been postponed due to a storm threat.

The fixture was scheduled to take place at 21:00 CET on Thursday at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, with Frankfurt protecting a 4-1 first-leg lead.

But UEFA confirmed the match will not go ahead.

"Due to a storm warning, the public authorities in Austria have postponed tonight's UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie between FC Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt," read a statement released a matter of hours before kick-off.

"An announcement will be made by UEFA in due course about the re-arranged date and time for this match to be played."

Man Utd boss Solskjaer backed by Beckham
