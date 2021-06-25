Rashford to consider shoulder surgery after Euro 2020

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford may undergo shoulder surgery after Euro 2020.

Rashford has been playing through the pain barrier since suffering a muscle tear of his left shoulder against Arsenal last November.

The 23-year-old, who scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions for the Red Devils last season, could go under the knife ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Rashford said: "It's either an operation or I don't get an operation.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure if I need it yet, so I'll just take it as it comes. I'll finish strong here [in the European Championship] and I've got a few weeks off to just relax and decide what I'm going to do."

He added: "The doctors have not said yet. The reason I don't know is that when the season was going, and before I came here, I knew there was no chance I was going to be getting the operation, so I did not know how long the operation would put me out for.

"I am fully concentrated on here. When the tournament is finished, then I will ask the question."

Rashford has been limited to three substitute appearances in Euro 2020 so far and knows he has much more to offer ahead of a last-16 showdown with Germany at Wembley next Tuesday.

"Obviously I am not performing at my best and what I know I can perform to," Rashford said.

"Whatever that is down to, it doesn't really matter because it has been going on since early on in the season. I managed to get through the season with United.

"I think I had 36 goal involvements so I can't look back at the year and say 'mmm, I should have taken time off to do this and do that'.

"That's just not the way I look at things. I just want to be available for every game."