Perisic to discuss future with Inter

Ivan Perisic suggested he is open to resurrecting his Inter career after signing off at Bayern Munich with Champions League glory.

Croatia international Perisic enjoyed a productive season-long loan in Bavaria, lifting the Bundesliga and DFL-Pokal before claiming European football's biggest club prize.

He started each of Bayern's quarter-final and semi-final triumphs against Barcelona and Lyon, scoring in the former, before reverting to the bench for Sunday's showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

That decision from Hansi Flick ultimately proved inspired as Kingsley Coman, Perisic's replacement, headed the only goal after half-time.

Perisic appeared as a second-half substitute and told Sky Sport he regretted not tasting similar success with Inter, who he joined in 2015.

"It's a pity I haven't done something like this with Inter in recent years, but now I'm happy," he said.

"I still have two years on my contract with the Nerazzurri, let's see what happens. We have to meet."

Leroy Sane being added to Bayern's first-team options for next season suggests a permanent move for Perisic might not be necessary.

However, events in Milan could fall in his favour, with Antonio Conte's future as Inter head coach uncertain following Friday's 3-2 Europa League final loss to Sevilla.

Conte's preference for a 3-5-2 system saw Perisic cast aside last year, with the former Italy and Chelsea boss bemoaning his inability to adapt to the demands of that formation.

"We're working with him, but his response isn't positive," Conte said after a 1-0 friendly loss to Manchester United in Singapore last July.

"Perisic can't play in the role that I want. Therefore, he can only play as a striker right now."