Man Utd's Greenwood wants to break records after first England call-up

Mason Greenwood is eyeing records as the Manchester United sensation prepares for a possible international debut with England.

Greenwood is in line to make his England bow after being called up by Gareth Southgate for the first time for Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

The 18-year-old's inclusion comes after a stunning season at Old Trafford, where he scored 17 goals across all competitions for United in 2019-20.

And Greenwood is dreaming big as England prepare for Saturday's clash away to Iceland.

"Obviously any young football player would want to break records," Greenwood said. "And if you didn't, there's something wrong.

"It's always nice to have visions and goals you set in your football career and that goes for virtually any England forward.

"Just go out there and do your best and break records and just be remembered forever, really."

"The games have come so quick and you have to be focused 100 per cent at all times," he said. "My whole family was excited for me and it's a dream come true.

"It's happened quick. You can be called on at any time and I got called in for some Europa League games early in the season and took my chances and took every game as it came and just played my football."

Greenwood also thanked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his trust, especially after the United manager turned to the teenager as the Red Devils completed a stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the 2018-19 Champions League.

"I took a lot of belief from that, a lot of confidence to say that the manager has got the confidence in me to put me on in that state of the game," Greenwood added.

"I'm just glad he did because it's helped my career and things are more calm now. I am used to it now because the pressure was high in that game. Not many people can say they made their debut in such a special game.

"Ole says to all the young players coming up: 'Go out there with a smile on your face. You're playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, just take it on the chin, go out there and express yourself. Think about it as a normal game because you've been waiting for that moment all your life so just go out and enjoy it'."