Maitland-Niles pushes for Arsenal exit amid reported Everton interest

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has made clear his desire to leave Arsenal to get regular first-team action elsewhere amid rumours of interest from Everton.

Maitland-Niles has made two substitute appearances so far this season, coming on during the 6-0 EFL Cup win over West Brom before a late cameo in the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at West Brom, starting in 14 games as the Baggies were relegated to the Championship.

Another move away from Emirates Stadium may offer him a chance to play more regularly, though time is running out with the transfer window closing at the end of August.

Everton have reportedly made an offer to take the England international on loan with an option to buy, though it remains to be seen if Arsenal are interested in doing such a deal.

However, Maitland-Niles left no doubt over his position on a potential transfer away from the club in an Instagram post on Monday.

"All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play," he wrote on a story post, along with three crying emojis. Arsenal's official account was also tagged.

Rafael Benitez is seemingly keen to strengthen his defensive options at Everton, with captain Seamus Coleman having started at right-back in the opening three games of the new Premier League season.

Maitland-Niles may not be the only departure from Arsenal before Tuesday's deadline either.

Forward Eddie Nketiah has been linked with Crystal Palace, while Hector Bellerin, another of Mikel Arteta's options to play at right-back, is reportedly a target for Barcelona, should they sell Emerson Royal to Tottenham.

Willian, meanwhile, appears to be heading back home to Brazil to join Corinthians, just over a year after signing for Arsenal on a lucrative deal as a free agent.