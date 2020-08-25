Maguire to appeal against guilty verdict, Man Utd confirm

Harry Maguire will launch an appeal after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery at a trial in Greece.

The Manchester United captain was tried alongside two other defendants on the Island of Syros on Tuesday, following his part in an incident involving police while on holiday in Mykonos.

Maguire, who spent last Thursday and Friday night in custody, denied the charges but was convicted on all counts by a three-member misdemeanours court.

United released a statement confirming Maguire's legal team would appeal, having had a request for an adjournment denied.

"Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court," it read.

"Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

"It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

"On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire's legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date."

The 27-year-old had earlier been named in England's squad to face Iceland and Denmark in the Nations League next month.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate explained his decision, which came before the verdict, and offered glowing praise of the defender after hearing his version of events.

"It's clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that, in the end, I can only take on the information I have," Southgate said.

"I've spoken with Harry, I have insight to the story which is very different to what's been reported."

Southgate did add, however, that a change in circumstances would force him to review his call.

"In these instances, you can only make decisions based on facts that you're aware of," he said. "Now, clearly, if facts or information change further down the line, I have to review that decision.

"I have a fantastic relationship with the boy. Harry has been an outstanding character for us.

"I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me. It's important he knows that he's got my support at this moment."