Lloris hints at deep club issues after labelling Tottenham's Europa League exit a 'disgrace'

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris labelled Spurs' stunning Europa League elimination a "disgrace" and hinted at deeper issues within the club following their 3-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Spurs sensationally bowed out of the Europa League 3-2 on aggregate following Thursday's defeat to Croatian champions Dinamo after extra time in Zagreb.

The match went to extra time with Mislav Orsic completing his memorable hat-trick in the 106th minute to clinch Dinamo's last-16 triumph, with Spurs never in control after winning the opening leg 2-0.

"We are all more than disappointed. It's just a disgrace," Spurs goalkeeper Lloris told BT Sport.

"I hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible because it's a disgrace. The taste of the defeat tonight is more than painful. We are all responsible for that."

In a remarkable interview, the 34-year-old France international added that the defeat reflected further issues within the club, although he refused to elaborate specifically.

"I think the team at the moment is a reflection of what's going on at the club," Lloris said.

"We have a lack of basics and fundamentals, all our performances are in relation of that.

"Mentally we should be stronger, we should be more competitive. Today I didn’t feel that on the field.

"When you're not ready at this level, you pay straight away. It doesn’t matter with the opposition, there's quality everywhere in Europa. Full credit belongs to the opponents.

"They played the game full of belief. the blame is on us, all the team, all the club. we are guilty."

When probed further, he added: "I don't have to go deeper. It's not possible. The way we play is not enough.

"One thing is to come in front of the camera and say we're ambitious. the other thing is to show it every day in training and every time on the pitch."

It is the third time under-fire head coach Jose Mourinho lost a match in European competition by a three-goal margin, with two of those coming with Spurs (also against RB Leipzig via the Champions League in March 2020) and another with Real Madrid (versus Borussia Dortmund in April 2013).

Tottenham have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 of their last 14 away games in the Europa League, including conceding in all five such games under Mourinho.

Mourinho's Tottenham will look to rebound in the Premier League against Aston Villa on Sunday.