Lingard injury compounds Manchester United's Europa League frustration

Manchester United's injury crisis has worsened after Jesse Lingard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the Europa League draw against AZ.

Lingard, who missed out on a call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad on Thursday, came on as a 77th-minute substitute in the goalless stalemate, replacing Mason Greenwood.

However, his cameo lasted just 14 minutes before he had to be withdrawn after pulling up, with the attacking midfielder clutching his right hamstring as United ended the match with 10 men.

The injury compounds another frustrating performance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who were already shorn of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Marcus Rashford – who featured against Arsenal on Monday despite sustaining an injury in the September 22 defeat at West Ham – also came off the bench, and was unfortunate not to win a penalty, with referee Gediminas Mazeika dismissing United's appeals.

Solskjaer revealed it is unlikely Lingard will be available for selection on Sunday, as United aim to end a seven-match winless streak in away league fixtures when they face Newcastle United.

"I think he felt his hamstring a little bit. I don't think it's too serious," Solskjaer told MUTV. "Probably not Newcastle but he will be ready for Liverpool."