Kane signing would fit with Man Utd history, says Neville

Harry Kane would fit in with Manchester United's traditions of "historical transfers", according to former captain Gary Neville.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing the Tottenham striker for a fee that could be worth up to a world-record £200million, a sum that would potentially be welcome during the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although more recent reports have claimed Spurs have no desire to sell Kane to a rival club, it was the forward's own admission during an Instagram live chat that he could consider leaving to challenge for silverware that has prompted the rumours.

Neville believes that was a calculated move by Kane, a player he feels will have been disappointed by Spurs' decision to take advantage of the United Kingdom government's Job Retention Scheme and place staff on furlough.

Neville also thinks United's pursuit of Kane would make sense given their history of signing some of the biggest home-grown stars in the Premier League era.

"It fits Manchester United's historical transfers, going back to Brian Robson, Roy Keane, trying to sign Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney," he told Sky Sports News.

"They were the best or most famous English, British or Irish players in the Premier League and Manchester United tried to sign that player so it does fit with that. Just look at what Manchester United did last summer with Harry Maguire, who was one of the best players on the market.

"In terms of Kane, I did work with him for England. He's a clever lad and he's not somebody who would get caught out if he didn't want to say something. The little opening of the door that he left in that Instagram piece with Jamie [Redknapp] was probably something that had something in it.

"I also don't think Kane would have been that impressed with his club a couple of weeks ago with what they did [using the government's Job Retention Scheme and furloughing staff]. Kane is a good lad, a solid lad and he wouldn't have taken that particularly well and he's probably just poking them back. In my mind, I think he would have been warning them and saying, 'just be careful because I'm watching you and it's not something that we do'."

United have also been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is expected to cost upwards of £100m if he decides to leave the Bundesliga club.

However, Neville does not think it would necessarily be appropriate for Premier League clubs to pursue expensive transfers at a time when there is uncertainty over their finances.

He even believes a transfer embargo should be placed on those sides that bring in wage reductions.

"These transfer discussions, whether it be Harry Kane to United for 200million or Jadon Sancho to City or United for 100million, it completely undermines the discussions the Premier League are having with the players around taking a 30 per cent pay cut," he said.

"Transfers are things the fans love, and we love players moving around, but it does seem to me to be awry when we've got such a behind-the-scenes war going on with respect to players taking cuts, the clubs needing support, and then in the next breath you've got a £200million transfer speculation going on.

"That doesn't feel right to me. Premier League clubs can't stop the speculation, but there's no smoke without fire. I would suggest the Premier League to stop this would probably put a transfer embargo in place on all clubs that are looking to reduce their players' wages.

"That would take away a lot of the angst that is existing among the players behind the scenes who feel they're having the wool pulled over their eyes by the clubs."