Kane and Son pay tribute to Mourinho, who won't take break after Spurs sacking

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min took to social media to pay tribute to Jose Mourinho, who insists he does not need a break from football after his sacking from Tottenham.

Mourinho was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor in November 2019 but was dismissed on Monday with Spurs having slumped to seventh in the Premier League and seen their chances of qualifying for Champions League diminished further by their Europa League exit.

The timing of his sacking may seem a little strange just six days out from the EFL Cup final but Daniel Levy has opted to yield the axe with Mourinho failing to oversee a full campaign in charge.

Influential striker Kane and star forward Son flourished under Mourinho, striking up a fearsome partnership. Between them they contributed 74 goals and 41 assists in all competitions under the Portuguese.

Posting on Twitter, Kane wrote: "Thank you for everything Boss. A pleasure to have worked together. I wish you all the best for your next chapter."

Son added on an Instagram post: "I have no words to describe how I'm feeling, it's been a pleasure to work with you, I'm sorry things didn't work out and truly grateful for the time we've had together.

"Good luck and all the best for the future."

Mourinho has now been sacked in each of his last three jobs, having also been dismissed in his second spell at Chelsea, and by Manchester United.

Since the start of the 2015-16 campaign, the season he was sacked by Chelsea, Mourinho has a Premier League win percentage of 48.5 and an average of 1.71 points per game.

Prior to that, up to the end of the 2014-15 season – when Mourinho won the Premier League for a third time in his second spell at the Blues – he had a win percentage of 69.4 and accrued an average of 2.29 points per game in the top flight.

But the ex-Real Madrid and Inter boss is adamant he does not need an extended break from the game.

In a brief interview with Sky Sports, he said: "You know me, I'm not going to speak.

"[There is] no need for breaks. I'm always in football."