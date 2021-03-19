'Job done' - Hart apologises for social media error after Spurs defeat

Joe Hart has apologised for a post on his social media account that celebrated a non-existent Tottenham win after they crashed out of the Europa League to Dinamo Zagreb.

Goalkeeper Hart watched from the bench as Spurs let a 2-0 first-leg lead slip, beaten 3-0 after extra time in Croatia on Thursday.

However, a post on Hart's page hailed a "job done" before it was later removed.

The former Manchester City star took to his Instagram story on Friday to try to explain the error, saying a member of his social media team had assumed the 3-0 scoreline was in Tottenham's favour.

"I feel like I need to come on and make an apology on behalf of my social media team," he said. "It's just been brought to my attention. I've literally just woken up.

"Someone thought that we'd won 3-0 last night - sloppy as it sounds, it's the truth - and posted 'job done'.

"It's unacceptable and I'm sure it's annoyed a lot of people. I'm sorry it's come to that.

"It's obviously not come from me. I've got nothing but love for the club and support for the team. I'm just as down as the boys are.

"Apologies. Unfortunately this happens, but just know that it doesn't come from any other place than a typo."

Spurs became the first English side to fail to progress in a European tie after claiming a two-goal first-leg lead since City were knocked out of the Champions League by Monaco in 2017, while Hart was out on loan at Torino.

Hart joined Tottenham at the start of this season and has made 10 appearances for the club, nine of them coming in wins. The other match, a 3-3 draw with LASK, included his sole error leading to a goal.

The ex-England international has conceded eight goals with a save percentage of 70.4 per cent.