Henry: Arsenal takeover is 'going to be long and not easy'

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek's proposed takeover of the club is "going to be long and not easy" and may not happen.

The 38-year-old Swedish billionaire declared his interest in buying the Gunners, whom he has supported since he was eight, in the wake of the collapse of the European Super League a fortnight ago.

There has been increasing fan frustration directed at the Kroenkes in recent times, which spilled over recently amid the European Super League saga.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Henry said Ek had contacted Stan Kroenke and is expected to make a £1.8billion bid to buy Arsenal this week.

Ek has the backing of Arsenal greats like Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp, but it remains to be seen whether Kroenke will listen to or consider the offer.

"I think it is going to be long and not easy - if it does ever happen," Henry said.

"One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell.

"That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening."

Henry said Ek had approached him among other ex-Arsenal players with a view to restoring the club's DNA.

"He approached us, we listened to him," Henry said. "When we knew first and foremost that he wanted to involve the fans, we actually met the Arsenal Supporters' Trust and told them what we wanted to do.

"We want to bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what's happening because you need to put the DNA back into the club.

"But he wants to reinject the Arsenal DNA, the identity that for me is long gone. You don't have Arsenal people there among the board that can show the right direction."