Henderson to miss Man Utd training camp as goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United's training camp in Scotland this week as he is struggling with "prolonged fatigue" after recently contracting coronavirus.

The 24-year-old, who will once again rival David de Gea for a regular starting spot this coming season, tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

Henderson has recovered from a hip injury that forced him to withdraw from England's Euro 2020 squad during the tournament but has yet to feature in United's three pre-season friendlies.

Former Sheffield United loanee Henderson's preparations for the 2021-22 campaign have now been further disrupted as he deals with the after-effects of coronavirus.

A statement on United's official website on Monday read: "Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United's Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a COVID-19 infection three weeks ago.

"He is expected to be training again soon."

United have used new signing Tom Heaton and Lee Grant in their pre-season games to date, though De Gea joined up with the squad on Monday following a post-Euros break.

De Gea and Henderson shared goalkeeping duties last season, starting 26 and 13 Premier League matches respectively.

Spain international De Gea saved 60 of the 280 shots he faced in the Premier League in 2020-21 for a save percentage of 65.22, compared to 76.47 for Henderson (40 saves from 150 shots).

Henderson conceded 0.96 goals per 90 minutes in the competition last time out, meanwhile, a better return than the 1.25 let in by De Gea, albeit with the Spaniard playing double the number of matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side take on Everton at Old Trafford in their final pre-season match on Saturday, before facing Leeds United in their opening Premier League game on August 14.