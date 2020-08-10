Copenhagen need to be 'perfect' against Man Utd, says Solbakken

Stale Solbakken said Copenhagen needed to be "perfect" to have any chance of upsetting Manchester United in the Europa League.

The Danish side face United in the quarter-finals in Cologne on Monday looking to cause a huge shock.

As they prepare for the 2020-21 Superliga season, Copenhagen overcame Istanbul Basaksehir in the last 16, recording a 3-0 second-leg win on Wednesday.

But Solbakken said only perfection would be enough for his side against United, who have lost just one of their past 23 games.

"In order to [beat United] we have to play perfect, we need a bit of luck. We maybe need a United that doesn't fire on all cylinders," he told a news conference.

"We need to be perfect defensively. We need to take one or two or three chances we get during a game like this. The chances are not great, but it's an advantage for us this is not over 90 minutes but 180 minutes.

"But we have a good feeling after the season we had a week's break and when the players returned from that we were able to get a couple of players ready to play that were vital to us before.

"We have a good feeling after the 3-0 victory, but you should not put your house on us. We'll give everything."