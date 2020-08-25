Conte to remain as Inter head coach

Antonio Conte will remain as Inter head coach, the Serie A club have confirmed.

The former Juventus and Italy boss cast doubt on his future in the wake of Friday's Europa League final defeat to Sevilla, saying Inter must plan for life "with or without me".

Conte said that "something happened" and also pointed to family commitments, questioning whether football should be his priority.

Inter finished second in Serie A, reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals and savoured their European run, amounting to their best season in almost a decade.

Conte will now have the chance to build on that success following what the club described as a "constructive meeting" on Tuesday.

A statement on the club's official website read: "The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club's project."