Bellerin impressed with Martinelli after another Arsenal double

Hector Bellerin continues to be impressed by young striker Gabriel Martinelli after he scored twice in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Standard Liege on Thursday.

The 18-year-old struck twice in the space of 131 seconds to set the Gunners on their way to a second Europa League victory this season, before Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos added goals of their own.

Martinelli now has four goals from two starts at Emirates Stadium, having netted a double in the 5-0 EFL Cup defeat of Nottingham Forest last week.

Bellerin believes there is plenty more to come from the Brazilian, who joined Unai Emery's side from Ituano in July.

"He's kept his head down and worked really hard, listened to the players, listened to the coaches, and it shows on the pitch," Bellerin told BT Sport.

"He's doing what the coach is asking him to do and that's the most important thing. He's still very young and I'm sure there's still a lot to come from him."

Bellerin felt Arsenal demonstrated a commendable attitude against Standard as they claimed a fourth win from their last five games in all competitions.

"I think the team had a great performance," said the full-back. "We came from beating Nottingham Forest at home, which was a very important win for us. We had great character in that win and the team always wanted more goals, which is the way to show respect, always playing at 100 per cent.

"We wanted to emulate that style of play, that pressing, even when winning 3-0 or 4-0. You can see the team is hungry and wants to improve.

It was a special game for Bellerin, who captained Arsenal for the first time in what was his first start since damaging knee ligaments in January.

"It's one of the best feelings for everyone who's been injured like that," he said. "They understand how hard the process is. But it's made me a better human and better player.

"I'm so grateful to all the physios, all the coaches, my family and friends around me – they've made it that little bit easier. Now, hopefully, I can enjoy my football."